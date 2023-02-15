Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 47 cents to $78.59 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 20 cents to $85.38 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.50 a gallon. March heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.84 a gallon. March natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $20.10 to $1,845.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 30 cents to $21.57 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.01 a pound.
The dollar rose to 134.18 Japanese yen from 133.06 yen. The euro fell to $1.0681 from $1.0739.
Town can't refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition
Actor Robert Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town's council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon.
FTX founder's bail signatories include 2 family friends
Two Stanford University academics signed on to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million bail package, enabling him to live with his parents while awaiting trial on fraud charges, court papers revealed Wednesday.
Bears purchase property for new Arlington Heights stadium
The Chicago Bears on Wednesday purchased the property that they've been sizing up for a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.
FTX bankruptcy judge denies request for independent examiner
The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has denied a request by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee to appoint an independent examiner in the case.
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
The Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment and the intentional burning of some of the hazardous chemicals on board has invited affected residents to a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss lingering questions.