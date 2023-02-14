Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.08 to $79.06 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.03 to $85.58 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.49 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.94 a gallon. March natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $1.90 to $1,865.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 2 cents to $21.87 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.08 a pound.
The dollar rose to 133.06 Japanese yen from 132.47 yen. The euro rose to $1.0739 from $1.0717.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Roseville nixes new short-term rentals — for now
Existing property owners can keep renting vacation homes while city officials ponder stricter regulation.
Business
Airbnb 4Q profit and revenue rise on bookings, higher rates
Airbnb on Tuesday reported increases in profit and revenue as the short-term-rental giant continued to benefit from the rebound in travel.
Business
Biden, Yellen warn of 'catastrophe' if debt limit not raised
President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of a potential economic crisis if a deal isn't reached to increase the federal debt ceiling.
Business
Amazon unit Zoox tests robotaxi on California city's streets
Zoox, a self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon, says it has successfully carried passengers on public roads — a development that helps the California company inch closer to bringing the vehicle to the general public.
Business
18% drop since 2020 in people with reported medical debt
The number of people with medical debt on their credit reports fell by 8.2 million — or 17.9% — between 2020 and 2022, according to a report Tuesday from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.