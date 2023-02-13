Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 42 cents to $80.14 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 22 cents to $86.61 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.53 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.91 a gallon. March natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $11 to $1,863.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 23 cents to $21.85 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.06 a pound.
The dollar rose to 132.47 Japanese yen from 131.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.0717 from $1.0672.
