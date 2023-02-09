Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 41 cents to $78.06 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 59 cents to $84.50 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 1 cent to $2.45 a gallon. March heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $12.20 to $1,878.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 28 cents to $22.14 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $4.10 a pound.
The dollar rose to 131.58 Japanese yen from 131.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.0738 from $1.0724.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Mexico's inflation rises, leading to interest rate hike
Mexico's inflation rate rose in January to 7.91%, leading the country's central bank to boost its principle interest rate to 11% on Thursday.
Business
California jury renders $106.5 million verdict against Medtronic in heart-valve patent case
The Minnesota medical technology giant says it strongly disagrees with the decision and plans to appeal.
Politics
VP Harris touts electric vehicle investment in St. Cloud
The Democratic vice president's visit was meant to highlight the connection between investments in electric vehicles and good jobs.
Local
Program aims to close racial gap by helping prospective Black homeowners with down payments
Minnesota ranks 38th in the country for the widest gap in homeownership rates between white residents and communities of color.
Business
FTX founder keeps talking, ignoring typical legal strategy
For federal prosecutors, Sam Bankman-Fried could be the gift that keeps on giving.