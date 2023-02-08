Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.33 to $78.47 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.40 to $85.09 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery was unchanged at $2.46 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.89 a gallon. March natural gas fell 18 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $5.90 to $1,890.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 24 cents to $22.42 an ounce and March copper fell 4 cents to $4.04 a pound.
The dollar rose to 131.37 Japanese yen from 131.10 yen. The euro rose to $1.0724 from $1.0722.
