Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $3.03 to $77.14 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.70 to $83.69 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 9 cents to $2.46 a gallon. March heating oil rose 13 cents $2.90 a gallon. March natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $5.30 to $1,884.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 6 cents to $22.18 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.08 a pound.
The dollar fell to 131.10 Japanese yen from 132.53 yen. The euro fell to $1.0722 from $1.0725.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Politics
Transcript: Biden's second State of the Union address
Transcript of President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address, as prepared for delivery and as provided by the White House:
Business
In a first, some CSX railroad workers to get paid sick leave
Several thousand workers at CSX will soon get one of the things that pushed the U.S. railroad industry to the brink of a strike last fall: paid sick time.
Business
After ticket flap, Springsteen's fan magazine shutting down
A magazine and website that has served Bruce Springsteen's fans for 43 years is shutting down, with its publisher writing that he's been disillusioned by the debate over ticket prices for their hero's current tour.
Twins
Ads on Twins jerseys? Team being careful about finding right sponsor
The deals are worth a lot of money to teams, who are proceeding cautiously with long-term partnerships in mind — and the experience of an embarrassing experience from the 2022 season.
Nation
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize
A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday.