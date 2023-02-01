Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.46 to $76.41 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.62 to $82.84 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 12 cents to $2.45 a gallon. March heating oil fell 19 cents $2.95 a gallon. March natural gas fell 21 cents to $2.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $2.50 to $1,942.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 23 cents to $23.61 an ounce and March copper fell 12 cents to $4.11 a pound.
The dollar fell to 128.77 Japanese yen from 130.21 yen. The euro rose to $1.0979 from $1.0865.
