Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.33 to $79.68 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 81 cents to $86.66 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February heating oil fell 13 cents $3.27 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell 60 cents to $1,929.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 40 cents to $23.62 an ounce and March copper fell 5 cents to $4.22 a pound.
The dollar fell to 129.91 Japanese yen from 130.23 yen. The euro fell to $1.0868 from $1.0889.
