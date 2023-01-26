Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 86 cents to $81.01 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.35 to $87.47 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.61 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents $3.40 a gallon. February natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $12.60 to $1,930 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 8 cents to $24.02 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $4.27 a pound.
The dollar rose to 130.23 Japanese yen from 129.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.0889 from $1.0913.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Minnesota farmers meet over meatballs, talk legislation
An informal gathering billed as a "listening session" by organizers found legislative agriculture leaders seated in a Pierz machine shop, hearing directly from farmers from across the state.
Business
FDA declines to regulate CBD; calls on Congress for fix
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday there are too many unknowns about CBD products to regulate them as foods or supplements under the agency's current structure and called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing market.
Business
Wall Street climbs to hit best level in nearly eight weeks
Stocks rose Thursday to send Wall Street to its highest level in nearly eight weeks following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared.
Business
Town where kids cancer rose blasts deal over polluted site
In hindsight, it's clear that something was very wrong in this suburban town at the Jersey Shore, where many people worked at or lived near a chemical company that was flushing toxic waste into waterways and burying it in the ground.
Business
Bed Bath & Beyond says it's in default on its loans
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday that it's in default on its loans and doesn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.