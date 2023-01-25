Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 2 cents to $80.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 1 cent to $86.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February heating oil fell 7 cents $3.36 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $3.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $7.20 to $1,942.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 19 cents to $23.94 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.24 a pound.
The dollar fell to 129.55 Japanese yen from 130.06 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0885.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Head of main Florida power company retiring amid controversy
The leader of Florida's primary electric company, which has been embroiled in controversy over allegations that it backed sham election candidates and spied on a journalist, will be stepping down next month, it was announced Wednesday.
Business
Users of pilot-alert system that failed report new delays
Some users of a system that sends messages to pilots reported delays on Wednesday, but federal officials said the problem was not affecting flights.
Business
New York's AG says MSG lawyer ban may violate anti-bias laws
New York's attorney general warned the owner of Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday that it may be violating anti-bias laws with its practice of barring lawyers from its venues if they work for firms suing the company.
Business
Member of Congress reads AI-generated speech on House floor
When U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss decided to deliver a speech on a bill that would create a U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence center, he opted to let the AI do the talking.
Business
Light at the end of the tunnel: Grand Central annex opens
For decades, work on a massive rail project has been grinding 15 stories below the shuffling footsteps of millions of New Yorkers and beneath the East Hudson River and Manhattan skyscrapers.