Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.49 to $80.13 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $2.06 to $86.13 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 5 cents to $2.65 a gallon. February heating oil fell 12 cents $3.43 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $3.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $6.80 to $1,935.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 20 cents to $23.75 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar fell to 130.06 Japanese yen from 130.68 yen. The euro rose to $1.0885 from $1.0859.