Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.49 to $80.13 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $2.06 to $86.13 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 5 cents to $2.65 a gallon. February heating oil fell 12 cents $3.43 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $3.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $6.80 to $1,935.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 20 cents to $23.75 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.25 a pound.
The dollar fell to 130.06 Japanese yen from 130.68 yen. The euro rose to $1.0885 from $1.0859.
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted.
Business
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital ad dominance
The Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust suit against Google on Tuesday, seeking to shatter its alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the U.S. government.
Business
Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
Stocks are drifting between gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as more big companies deliver their latest financial results and updates amid lingering concerns about a potential recession.
Business
Biden to meet with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms
President Joe Biden is hosting the Democratic congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House as they face a new era of divided government in Washington, staring down a debt ceiling crisis, the Russian war in Ukraine and their own party priorities running up against a new House Republican majority eager for confrontation.
Business
