Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 31 cents to $81.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 56 cents to $88.19 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.70 a gallon. February heating oil rose 8 cents $3.55 a gallon. February natural gas rose 27 cents to $3.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose 40 cents to $1,928.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 38 cents to $23.55 an ounce and March copper was flat at $4.26 a pound.
The dollar rose to 130.68 Japanese yen from 129.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.0859 from $1.0854.
NTSB details deadly accident involving airport ground worker
A co-worker who saw an Alabama airport employee nearly knocked over by exhaust from a jet tried to warn her to stay back, but moments later the employee walked in front of one of the engines and was pulled in, killing her on Dec. 31, federal investigators said Monday.
Business
Minnesota Science Museum employees vote to unionize
More than 200 workers will join the same union as the Minnesota Historical Society.
Business
Lavrov blames West for no Ukraine talks, defends navy drills
Russia was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war, but the United States and other Western nations advised Kyiv against holding talks, Moscow's top diplomat said Monday.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/23/2023
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors grow more convinced the Federal Reserve will keep downshifting the size of its rate hikes and as several major companies prepare to report their latest results.
Business
Spotify, Salesforce.com, Ford rise; Xylem falls
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: