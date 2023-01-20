Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 98 cents to $81.31 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.47 to $87.63 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.65 a gallon. February heating oil rose 9 cents $3.47 a gallon. February natural gas fell 10 cents to $3.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $4.30 to $1,928.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 7 cents to $23.94 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.25 a pound.
The dollar rose to 129.58 Japanese yen from 128.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.0854 from $1.0831.
Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk
Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn't be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors, federal prosecutors said in court documents.
Business
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday.
Business
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
Russia claimed Friday to have captured a village in eastern Ukraine as part of its intense, monthslong push toward the city of Bakhmut, while Ukraine's allies failed to resolve a dispute about whether to send advanced battle tanks that the country avidly desires.
Business
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.
Business
Dior mania and K-Pop overtake Paris Fashion Week menswear
Dior mania descended on Paris Fashion Week menswear Friday as over a thousand screaming fans thronged the magnificent Place de la Concorde for a glimpse of their favorite stars, with some almost risking their lives in snarled traffic.