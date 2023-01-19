Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 85 cents to $80.33 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.18 to $86.16 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 8 cents to $2.60 a gallon. February heating oil rose 12 cents $3.38 a gallon. February natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $16.90 to $1,923,90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 22 cents to $23.87 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.23 a pound.
The dollar fell to 128.44 Japanese yen from 128.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.0831 from $1.0793.
