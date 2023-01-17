Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 32 cents to $80.18 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.46 to $85.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.55 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent $3.25 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $11.80 to $1,909.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 30 cents to $24.07 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.22 a pound.
The dollar fell to 128.35 Japanese yen from 128.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.0793 from $1.0821.
