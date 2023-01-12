Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 98 cents to $78.39 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.36 to $84.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.48 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $3.22 a gallon. February natural gas rose 3 cents to $3.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $19.90 to $1,898.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 52 cents to $24 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $4.20 a pound.
The dollar fell to 129.31 Japanese yen from 132.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.0847 from $1.0761.
Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s
Exxon Mobil's scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming, even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists' conclusions, a new study says.
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season
The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Thursday.
Minneapolis weighs new rights for Uber and Lyft drivers
Two parallel City Council efforts are looking into how to protect wages and benefits for rideshare workers
What is price gouging? Minnesota legislators search for a definition
A bill would define what constitutes 'unconscionably excessive prices,' who could take action and when.
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east
Russia said Thursday that its forces are edging closer to capturing a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine, which would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but come at the cost of heavy Russian casualties and extensive destruction of the territory they claim.