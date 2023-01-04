Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $4.09 to $72.84 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $4.26 to $77.84 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 10 cents to $2.26 a gallon. February heating oil fell 12 cents to $2.97 a gallon. February natural gas rose 18 cents to $4.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $12.90 to $1,859 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 28 cents to $23.96 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.74 a pound.
The dollar rose to 132.63 Japanese yen from 130.78 yen. The euro rose to $1.0606 from $1.0566.
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 1/4/2023
Stocks ended higher on Wall Street after a day of wavering as minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting of policymakers underscored how the central bank remains determined to keep rates high to crush inflation.
Business
James 'Buster' Corley of Dave & Buster's chain dead at 72
James "Buster" Corley, a co-founder of the restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster's, has died. He was 72.
Business
Salesforce, Coinbase rise; Microsoft falls
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Business
Stocks end higher after Fed meeting minutes, strong job data
Stocks ended higher on Wall Street after a day of wavering as minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting of policymakers underscored how the central bank remains determined to keep rates high to crush inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.7%. Stocks had rallied earlier after the government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected, which bolsters hopes that the economy can avoid sliding into a protracted recession. Crude oil prices fell and Treasury yields ended lower.