Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.86 to $80.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $2.45 to $85.91 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 9 cents to $2.46 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.36 a gallon. February natural gas fell 8 cents to $4.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose 20 cents to $1,826.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 21 cents to $24.04 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.81 a pound.
The dollar fell to 131 Japanese yen from 132.90 yen. The euro rose to $1.0700 from $1.0677.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Trump's taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
In one of its last acts under Democratic control, the House of Representatives on Friday released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns, dating to 2015, the year he announced his presidential bid.
Business
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit
Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state's lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced.
Variety
Recreational marijuana dispensaries on the rise in Vermont
In the first three months that Vermont has allowed the retail sale of marijuana for adult recreational use, the number of dispensaries around the state has grown from just three to about 25, with several more are expected to open soon.
Business
Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of Donald Trump's tax returns, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period.
Business
More European nations tighten COVID rules for China flights
France, Spain and England will implement tougher COVID-19 measures for passengers arriving from China, authorities said Friday.