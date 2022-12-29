Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 56 cents to $78.40 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1 to $82.26 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $2.37 a gallon. January heating oil fell 7 cents to $3.31 a gallon. February natural gas fell 15 cents to $4.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $10.20 to $1,826 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 41 cents to $24.25 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.82 a pound.
The dollar fell to 132.90 Japanese yen from 134.38 yen. The euro rose to $1.0677 from $1.0617.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses for late congressman husband
More from Star Tribune
Politics Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses for late congressman husband
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform.
Business
Probe: Alzheimer's drug approval 'rife with irregularities'
The Food and Drug Administration's contentious approval of a questionable Alzheimer's drug took another hit Thursday as congressional investigators called the process "rife with irregularities."
Business
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino Thursday injured over 60 people and killed at least 19 — a number that officials warned would rise after the search for bodies resumes Friday.
Business
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 16 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
Business
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.