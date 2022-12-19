Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 90 cents to $75.19 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 76 cents to $79.80 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil fell 7 cents to $3.05 a gallon. January natural gas fell 75 cents to $5.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $2.50 to $1,797.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 13 cents to $23.20 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.78 a pound.
The dollar rose to 136.99 Japanese yen from 136.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0604 from $1.0600.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Large Indiana employers asking utilities for `green tariffs'
Several of Indiana's major employers want their local utilities to make it easier for them to buy power generated by wind and solar farms so they can move closer to their renewable energy goals.
Business
Mondelez selling part of its gum business for $1.35B
Candy and snack company Mondelez International said Monday it's selling its U.S., Canadian and European gum business to Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion.
Business
Cyprus: Plant to process Israeli gas for export an option
The government of Cyprus is weighing a proposal for a pipeline that would carry natural gas from Israel to the island nation, where it would be processed and exported by ship to Europe and elsewhere as Russia's war in Ukraine compounds an energy crisis, the Cypriot energy minister said Monday.
Business
Fortnite maker to pay $520M for privacy, e-commerce abuses
The maker of the popular Fortnite video game will pay $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints revolving around children's privacy and its payment methods that tricked players into making unintended purchases, U.S. federal regulators said Monday.
Business
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn't go far enough to combat climate change.