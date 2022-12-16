Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.82 to $74.29 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.17 to $79.04 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 4 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil fell 16 cents to $3.12 a gallon. January natural gas fell 37 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $12.40 to $1,800.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 2 cents to $23.33 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $3.76 a pound.
The dollar fell to 136.56 Japanese yen from 137.76 yen. The euro fell to $1.0600 from $1.0632.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
US poised to ban shark fin trade, pleasing conservationists
The U.S. is poised to ban the lucrative trade in shark fins, a move conservationists hope will help protect millions of sharks that are butchered every year to satisfy demand in China and other parts of Asia.
Business
Wall Street loses ground, marking 2nd straight weekly loss
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that's what it takes to get inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Friday, closing out its second straight weekly loss. The Dow and the Nasdaq also fell. The Fed this week raised its forecast for how high it will ultimately take interest rates and tried to dash some investors' hopes that rate cuts may happen next year. In Europe, the central bank came off as even more aggressive in many investors' eyes.
Business
Bogus 'Bitcoin killer' cryptocurrency founder pleads guilty
A co-founder of the fraudulent cryptocurrency OneCoin, a pyramid scheme that conned billions of dollars from investors worldwide, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges, U.S. prosecutors said Friday.
Business
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as "puppy mills."
Business
Suit: US ship canal dredging in summer threatens sea turtles
A conservation group has filed suit over a U.S. agency's planned timeframe for dredging a Georgia coast shipping channel, arguing that using powerful pumps to suck up harbor sediments in summertime would endanger rare sea turtles.