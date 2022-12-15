Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.17 to $76.11 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.49 to $81.21 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 7 cents to $2.17 a gallon. January heating oil was unchanged at $3.28 a gallon. January natural gas rose 54 cents to $6.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $30.90 to $1,787.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 83 cents to $23.31 an ounce and March copper fell 12 cents to $3.76 a pound.
The dollar rose to 137.76 Japanese yen from 135.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.0632 from $1.0663.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.
Business
New MacKenzie Scott website details $14 billion in gifts
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott says her donations have yielded more than $14 billion in funding for about 1,600 nonprofits since 2019, according to her long-awaited website Yield Giving, unveiled Wednesday night.
Business
Georgia, NH latest states to ban TikTok from state computers
Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire on Thursday immediately banned the use of TikTok and popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by their state governments, saying the Chinese government may be able to access users' personal information.
Business
Hillenbrand reaches deal to sell Batesville Casket for $761M
Hillenbrand Inc. said Thursday that it has reached an agreement to sell its Batesville Casket Co. subsidiary — the largest producer of caskets in the U.S. — to an affiliate of a Connecticut-based private equity firm for $761.5 million.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.17 to $76.11 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.49 to $81.21 a barrel.