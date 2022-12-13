Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.22 to $75.39 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.69 to $80.68 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 8 cents to $2.16 a gallon. January heating oil rose 12 cents to $3.09 a gallon. January natural gas rose 35 cents to $6.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $33.20 to $1,825.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 59 cents to $23.99 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.84 a pound.
The dollar fell to 135.47 Japanese yen from 137.78 yen. The euro rose to $1.0635 from $1.0523.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
New FTX CEO says lax oversight, bad decisions caused failure
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, helped 1,500 Bahamian investors remove $100 million from their accounts while other customers around the world were locked out of the exchange, according to the company's new CEO, who testified before a House committee Tuesday
Business
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
The U.S. government charged Samuel Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday, alleging he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in the company's multibillion-dollar collapse.
Business
3M faces Dutch claim over 'forever chemicals' pollution
The country is exploring legal options regarding pollution from 3M's plant in Antwerp, Belgium.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 12/13/2022
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after the government reported that inflation cooled more than expected last month, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve is about to dial down the size of its interest rate hikes.
Business
Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy
Scientists announced Tuesday that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it — a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the sun.