Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.15 to $73.17 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.89 to $77.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.08 a gallon. January heating oil rose 17 cents to $2.97 a gallon. January natural gas rose 34 cents to $6.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $18.40 to $1,792.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 31 cents to $23.40 an ounce and March copper fell 8 cents to $3.80 a pound.
The dollar rose to 137.78 Japanese yen from 136.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0523 from $1.0546.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Airplanes flying into Orlando International Airport on Monday were encouraged to top off at airports they were coming from after recent bad weather prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel, prompting fears that visitors could face delays.
Business
USA Today suspends book bestseller list; Bookforum shutters
USA Today's weekly chart of top-selling books is on indefinite hiatus after the newspaper's parent company, Gannett, laid off the editor in charge of compiling the list that's closely followed in the publishing industry.
Business
Wall Street rises ahead of year's last barrage of rate hikes
Stocks closed higher Monday as Wall Street kicked off a busy week when central banks are likely to unload the year's final barrage of interest-rate hikes meant to drive down the world's painfully high inflation.
Nation
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
Florida lawmakers on Monday began considering ways to shore up the state's struggling home insurance market in the year's second special session devoted to the topic.
Business
EPA: US fuel economy flat in 2021, emissions down slightly
Fuel economy for 2021 model year vehicles in the U.S. stayed flat with 2020 as people continued to buy less-efficient trucks and SUVs, according to an annual government report published Monday.