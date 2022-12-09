Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 44 cents to $71.02 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 5 cents to $76.10 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $2.06 a gallon. January heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.79 a gallon. January natural gas rose 28 cents to $6.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $9.20 to $1,810.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 47 cents to $23.72 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $3.88 a pound.
The dollar fell to 136.48 Japanese yen from 136.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.0546 from $1.0559.
Connecticut's first retail cannabis sales to begin Jan. 10
Connecticut's first retail recreational cannabis sales will begin as soon as Jan. 10, state regulators announced Friday, with about half of the state's medical marijuana operators expanding their businesses to include the new market for all adults 21 and over.
Business
Wall Street falls as US inflation slows but remains hot
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Friday, after a new report showed that inflation is slowing less than hoped just days before Federal Reserve officials are expected to raise interest rates again.
East Metro
3M 'Christmas tree' marks 60 years of holiday glow off I-94 in Maplewood
Company tradition began in 1962 with "Noel" in front and trees on building sides.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/9/2022
Wall Street closed lower after a report showed inflation is slowing, though not by as much as hoped. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday, marking its first losing week in the last three.
Business
Ameriprise will cut its downtown Mpls. office space, moving to one building from two
The company is moving out of its skyscraper headquarters building to its client service center two blocks away.