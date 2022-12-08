Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 55 cents to $71.46 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.02 to $76.15 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $2.05 a gallon. January heating oil rose 10 cents to $2.88 a gallon. January natural gas rose 24 cents to $5.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $3.50 to $1,801.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 33 cents to $23.25 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.88 a pound.
The dollar rose to 136.69 Japanese yen from 136.31 yen. The euro rose to $1.0559 from $1.0514.
Spain hosts EU-Med summit to discuss energy crisis
The leaders of nine Mediterranean and Southern European countries planned to meet Friday in Spain, with the energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine likely to top the agenda.
South Korean truckers end 16-day strike over freight rates
Thousands of South Korean truckers are returning to work after voting Friday to end their 16-day walkout that disrupted construction and other domestic industries.
China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease
A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported by social media users Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump.
Helping Ukraine is 'self-preservation,' finance chief says
Ukraine's finance minister says crucial Western financial support is "not charity" but "self-preservation" in the fight to defend democracy as his country deals with growing costs to repair electrical and heating infrastructure wrecked by Russian attacks.
K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday that K-Pop star T.O.P. will be among the eight people who will join him on a flyby around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year.