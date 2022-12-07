Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $2.24 to $72.01 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.18 to $77.17 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 7 cents to $2.08 a gallon. January heating oil fell 14 cents to $2.78 a gallon. January natural gas rose 25 cents to $5.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $15.60 to $1,798 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 58 cents to $22.92 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.86 a pound.
The dollar fell to 136.31 Japanese yen from 136.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.0514 from $1.0464.
