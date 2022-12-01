Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 67 cents to $81.22 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 9 cents to $86.88 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 4 cents to $2.34 a gallon. January heating oil fell 10 cents to $3.26 a gallon. January natural gas fell 19 cents to $6.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $55.30 to $1,815.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose $1.06 to $22.84 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.82 a pound.
The dollar fell to 135.30 Japanese yen from 138 yen. The euro rose to $1.0519 from $1.0413.
