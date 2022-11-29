Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 96 cents to $78.20 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 16 cents to $83.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $2.33 a gallon. December heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.30 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $7.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $8.40 to $1,763.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 31 cents $21.44 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.64 a pound.
The dollar fell to 138.66 Japanese yen from 138.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.0327 from $1.0339.
