Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.66 to $76.28 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.71 to $83.63 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 14 cents to $2.33 a gallon. December heating oil fell 12 cents to $3.24 a gallon. December natural gas fell 29 cents to $7.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $8.40 to $1,754 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 6 cents $21.43 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.63 a pound.
The dollar rose to 139.05 Japanese yen from 138.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0412 from $1.0413.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles
Mexico's domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a ratings downgrade by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and vandalism.
Business
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing
The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday.
Business
Arrival, Coupa Software rise; Apple, Activision fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.66 to $76.28 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.71 to $83.63 a barrel.
Business
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine.