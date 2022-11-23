Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $3.01 to $77.94 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.95 to $85.41 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 7 cents to $2.47 a gallon. December heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.36 a gallon. December natural gas rose 53 cents to $7.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $5.70 to $1,745.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 32 cents $21.37 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.62 a pound.
The dollar fell to 139.40 Japanese yen from 141.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.0400 from $1.0295.
Stocks gain ground on Wall Street ahead of US holiday
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting showed central bank officials agreed that smaller rate hikes would likely be appropriate "soon."
Business
Plea hearing scheduled in 'Gasland' drilling pollution case
A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the long-running case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges over allegations it polluted the aquifer of a small Pennsylvania community 14 years ago.
Business
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple's iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.
World
Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes
Russia unleashed a new missile onslaught on Ukraine's battered energy grid Wednesday, robbing cities of power and some of water and public transport, too, compounding the hardship of winter for millions. The aerial mauling of power supplies also took nuclear plants and internet links offline and spilled blackouts into neighbor Moldova.
Business
Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain
Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana growing operation in rural Oklahoma where four people were slain execution-style.