Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 35 cents to $79.73 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 17 cents to $87.45 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.50 a gallon. December natural gas rose 48 cents to $6.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $14.80 to $1,739.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 13 cents $20.87 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.57 a pound.
The dollar rose to 142.17 Japanese yen from 140.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.0240 from $1.0331.
More From Business
Business
Turck laying off 164 manufacturing workers at its Plymouth location
Turck is a Germany-based maker of automation and industrial control products.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 11/21/2022
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week.
Variety
Some say gay club shooting was 'desecration' of safe space
In the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs, Club Q has long been a go-to spot for members of the LGBTQ community — a safe space where many felt they could let down their guard and just be themselves.
Business
Carvana, Builders FirstSource fall; Disney, Imago rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
World
Ukraine to civilians: Leave liberated areas before winter
Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make living conditions too difficult this winter. The World Health Organization concurred, warning that millions face a "life-threatening" winter in Ukraine.