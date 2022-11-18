Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.56 to $80.08 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.16 to $87.62 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 3 cents to $2.42 a gallon. December heating oil was unchanged at $3.52 a gallon. December natural gas fell 7 cents to $6.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.60 to $1,754.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 2 cents $21 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.63 a pound.
The dollar rose to 140.36 Japanese yen from 140.25 yen. The euro fell to $1.0331 from $1.0364.
