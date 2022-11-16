Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.33 to $85.59 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1 to $92.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. December heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.61 a gallon. December natural gas rose 17 cents to $6.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $1 to $1,775.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery was unchanged at $21.52 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.77 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.33 Japanese yen from 139.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.0391 from $1.0365.