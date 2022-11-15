Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.05 to $86.92 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 72 cents to $93.86 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 1 cent to $2.52 a gallon. December heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.64 a gallon. December natural gas rose 10 cents to $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell 10 cents to $1,776.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 59 cents to $21.52 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.82 a pound.
The dollar fell to 139.07 Japanese yen from 139.92 yen. The euro rose to $1.0365 from $1.0353.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
World
Mexico seizes 2,000 fentanyl pills baked into bread rolls
Mexican authorities have seized plastic bags containing 2,000 fentanyl pills that were apparently baked into traditional bread rolls.
Business
Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst
Just days after cryptocurrency's third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get an idea of how messy FTX's bankruptcy case could be. Other crypto firms are failing as a result of FTX's unraveling, events reminiscent of the domino-like meltdowns of the 2008 financial crisis.
Sports
AP source: Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract
Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
Nation
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats.
Business
Tesla board chair testifies in Musk compensation lawsuit
The head of Tesla's board of directors testified Tuesday in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a 2018 compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion that she was less concerned about how much time Musk would commit to the company than in the results he could bring.