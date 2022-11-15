Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.05 to $86.92 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 72 cents to $93.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 1 cent to $2.52 a gallon. December heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.64 a gallon. December natural gas rose 10 cents to $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell 10 cents to $1,776.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 59 cents to $21.52 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.82 a pound.

The dollar fell to 139.07 Japanese yen from 139.92 yen. The euro rose to $1.0365 from $1.0353.