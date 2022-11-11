Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.49 to $88.96 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $2.32 to $95.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.61 a gallon. December heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.56 a gallon. December natural gas fell 36 cents to $5.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $15.70 to $1,769.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 3 cents to $21.67 an ounce and December copper rose 15 cents to $3.91 a pound.
The dollar fell to 138.52 Japanese yen from 141.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0361 from $1.0180.
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Politics
Nevada count enters Day 4 with Senate, governorship on line
With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept finally arriving mail-ins.
Business
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson
Ukraine's president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson.
Business
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
The Biden administration on Friday ramped up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.49 to $88.96 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $2.32 to $95.99 a barrel.
Business
Wall Street adds more gains onto winning week; crypto falls
Wall Street is tacking more onto its stupendous surge from a day before, putting it on track to close out its best week since the summer.