Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.88 to $88.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.56 to $95.36 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 1 cent to $2.64 a gallon. December heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.77 a gallon. December natural gas fell 80 cents to $6.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $35.50 to $1,716 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 58 cents to $21.50 an ounce and December copper rose 8 cents to $3.68 a pound.
The dollar fell to 145.56 Japanese yen from 146.58 yen. The euro rose to $1.0073 from $1.0026.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout
The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world.
Politics
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden's presidency.
World
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
Activists chanted in support of jailed rights activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah at an event late Tuesday, where Abdel-Fattah's youngest sister Sanaa Seif was taking part in a panel on Egypt's human rights situation.
Nation
Boston pays out $2.1M to settle Christian flag legal case
The city of Boston has agreed to pay more than $2.1 million to the Christian legal organization that backed a court challenge after the city refused to fly a Christian flag outside City Hall, a case that made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.88 to $88.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.56 to $95.36 a barrel.