Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 82 cents to $91.79 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 65 cents to $97.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.65 a gallon. December heating oil fell 13 cents to $3.78 a gallon. December natural gas rose 54 cents to $6.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $3.90 to $1,680.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $20.92 an ounce and December copper fell 9 cents to $3.60 a pound.
The dollar fell to 146.58 Japanese yen from 146.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.0026 from 99.46 cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data
Stocks rose Monday on the eve of Election Day as Wall Street looked ahead to the benefits of a possibly split government in Washington, though trading is likely to stay bumpy in a week full of events that could shake the market.
Business
Supplier to hire 630 near Hyundai's EV plant in Georgia
An auto parts manufacturer plans to hire 630 workers at a new factory in southeast Georgia to supply Hyundai Motor Group's first U.S. electric vehicle plant that's under construction nearby, state officials said Monday.
Politics
Democrats, GOP make urgent final pitches ahead of Election Day
An election year weighted by economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy concluded with a final full day of campaigning Monday by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters.
Business
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
Tyson Foods' Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson __ a great-grandson of the company's founder __ has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger's home and falling asleep on her bed.
Nation
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
Monday night's estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.