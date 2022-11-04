Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $4.44 to $92.61 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $3.90 to $98.57 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.91 a gallon. December natural gas rose 42 cents to $6.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $45.70 to $1,676.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.35 to $20.78 an ounce and December copper rose 26 cents to $3.69 a pound.
The dollar fell to 146.79 Japanese yen from 148.26 yen. The euro rose to 99.46 cents from 97.53 cents.
