Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.18 to $87.90 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.19 to $95.77 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 10 cents to $2.91 a gallon. November heating oil rose 22 cents to $4.55 a gallon. December natural gas fell 20 cents to $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $20.80 to $1,644.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 34 cents to $19.15 an ounce and December copper fell 9 cents to $3.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 147.53 Japanese yen from 146.26 yen. The euro fell to 99.55 cents from 99.64 cents.
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer
Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies.
Business
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration.
Nation
'Vicious, biased': Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit
Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general's fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling him "vicious, biased, and mean" in a social media post just days before the case's first court hearing.
Business
Minnesota cannabis company sues firm for backing out of acquisition deal
Local operator files breach of contract lawsuit against the Chicago-based company for terminating the deal to buy it. The litigation will unfold in Canada.
Sports
AP sources: NBA seeking to tighten limits on team spending
The NBA wants more competitive balance and is considering an "upper spending limit" that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster, three people familiar with the matter said Friday.