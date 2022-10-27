Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.17 to $89.08 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.27 to $96.96 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 11 cents to $3.01 a gallon. November heating oil rose 21 cents to $4.33 a gallon. November natural gas fell 42 cents to $5.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $3.60 to $1,665.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery was unchanged at $19.49 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar remained unchanged at 146.26 Japanese yen. The euro fell to 99.64 cents from $1.0080.