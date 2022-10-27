Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.17 to $89.08 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.27 to $96.96 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 11 cents to $3.01 a gallon. November heating oil rose 21 cents to $4.33 a gallon. November natural gas fell 42 cents to $5.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $3.60 to $1,665.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery was unchanged at $19.49 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.
The dollar remained unchanged at 146.26 Japanese yen. The euro fell to 99.64 cents from $1.0080.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
World
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world "hunger games."
Business
Correction: Electric Vehicles-Urban Living story
In a story published October 25, 2022, about electric vehicle chargers, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of commercial chargers — ones not in private homes — that are publicly accessible in Los Angeles. There are 4,367, not about 3,000.
Local
Nonprofits launching new incentives to draw hires amid workforce shortage
Minnesota's nonprofit sector has shrunk by 30,000 workers during the pandemic, leaving many nonprofits struggling.
Business
Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress
A Washington city's dress code ordinance saying bikini baristas must cover their bodies at work has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court.
Duluth
Are Duluthians getting priced out of the local housing market?
Homes are more expensive and sell more quickly, a trend Realtors say isn't going away in certain price ranges.