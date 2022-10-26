Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.59 to $87.91 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $2.17 to $95.69 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 2 cents to $2.90 a gallon. November heating oil rose 15 cents to $4.12 a gallon. November natural gas was unchanged at $5.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $11.20 to $1,669.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $19.49 an ounce and December copper rose 15 cents to $3.55 a pound.
The dollar fell to 146.26 Japanese yen from 147.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.0080 from 99.59 cents.
