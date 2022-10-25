Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 74 cents to $85.32 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 26 cents to $93.52 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 19 cents to $2.92 a gallon. November heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.97 a gallon. November natural gas rose 41 cents to $5.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $3.90 to $1,658 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 16 cents to $19.35 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.40 a pound.
The dollar fell to 147.97 Japanese yen from 148.84 yen. The euro rose to 99.59 cents from 98.75 cents.
Business
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming.
Business
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the third straight gain for the S&P 500. The benchmark hadn't been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September. The gains Tuesday came as the flow of company earnings reports stepped up. The S&P 500 climbed 1.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 2.3%. Small-company stocks did even better. General Motors rose after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs.
Business
Mexico: Bus lines colluded for 20 years to keep fares high
Regulators in Mexico announced fines totaling about $60 million against most of the country's largest passenger bus lines Tuesday, saying they colluded among themselves for 20 years to keep fares artificially high.
Nation
Water investigations said to test Biden racial equity pledge
Federal investigations into public spending on the failing water system in Mississippi's majority-Black capital city are a test of President Joe Biden's commitment to racial equity, one of his congressional allies told hundreds of people at a town hall meeting hosted by the NAACP.
Business
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system.