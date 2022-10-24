Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 47 cents to $84.58 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 24 cents to $93.26 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $2.73 a gallon. November heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.92 a gallon. November natural gas rose 24 cents to $5.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2.20 to $1,654.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 12 cents to $19.19 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 148.84 Japanese yen from 147.36 yen. The euro rose to 98.75 cents from 98.46 cents.
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana's state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters.
Politics
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct the U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday.
Business
Red Lake, White Earth solar energy projects mean new employment opportunities
Programs in partnership with Minnesota Power are changing the way the bands are approaching the projects.
Business
Nation
On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
A close ally of former President Donald Trump took the witness stand at his federal trial Monday to dispute charges he secretly fed confidential information about Trump's administration to the United Arab Emirates to advance the UAE's foreign policy and business interests.