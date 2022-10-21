Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 54 cents to $85.05 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.12 to $93.50 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.66 a gallon. November heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.83 a gallon. November natural gas fell 40 cents to $4.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $19.50 to $1,656.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 38 cents to $19.07 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $3.47 a pound.
The dollar fell to 147.36 Japanese yen from 150.17 yen. The euro rose to 98.46 cents from 97.85 cents.
World
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago -- jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one of several contenders seeking to replace Liz Truss, whose rapid downfall threw the country's leadership into disarray at a time of severe economic challenges.
Business
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Nation
At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended her avoidance of local media in her bid for Arkansas governor on Friday as she appeared in her only debate ahead of next month's election.
Business
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called "gray list" of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country's prime minister and other government officials.