Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 43 cents to $85.98 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 3 cents to $92.38 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.65 a gallon. November heating oil fell 14 cents to $3.76 a gallon. November natural gas fell 10 cents to $5.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $2.60 to $1,636.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 33 cents to $18.69 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to $3.41 a pound.
The dollar rose to 150.17 Japanese yen from 149.90 yen. The euro rose to 97.85 cents from 97.68 cents.
