Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $2.73 to $85.55 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $2.38 to $92.41 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 10 cents to $2.65 a gallon. November heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.90 a gallon. November natural gas fell 29 cents to $5.46 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $21.60 to $1,634.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 24 cents to $18.36 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.32 a pound.
The dollar rose to 149.90 Japanese yen from 149.21 yen. The euro fell to 97.68 cents from 98.50 cents.
