Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.64 to $82.82 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.59 to $90.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon. November heating oil fell 10 cents to $3.99 a gallon. November natural gas fell 25 cents to $5.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.20 to $1,655.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 12 cents to $18.60 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.36 a pound.

The dollar rose to 149.21 Japanese yen from 148.91 yen. The euro rose to 98.50 cents from 98.45 cents.