Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.64 to $82.82 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.59 to $90.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon. November heating oil fell 10 cents to $3.99 a gallon. November natural gas fell 25 cents to $5.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.20 to $1,655.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 12 cents to $18.60 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.36 a pound.
The dollar rose to 149.21 Japanese yen from 148.91 yen. The euro rose to 98.50 cents from 98.45 cents.
Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain
Netflix reversed its recent subscriber losses with a summertime gain that management is hoping to build upon with the upcoming launch of a cheaper version of the video streaming service that will include ads for the first time.
Lebanon approves some banking law changes demanded by IMF
Lebanon's parliament late Tuesday approved some amendments to a banking secrecy law that has been a key demand of the International Monetary Fund before it agrees to a bailout program amid the country's economic meltdown.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Gen. Sergei Surovikin, in his first comments as commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday that he was preparing for a major Ukrainian offensive on the Kherson region.
Judge dismisses FedEx from Indianapolis shooting lawsuit
A federal judge has dismissed FedEx from a lawsuit filed by relatives of five of the eight people who were fatally shot last year at an Indianapolis warehouse by a former employee of the shipping giant.