Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 15 cents to $85.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 1 cent to $91.62 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 4 cents to $2.59 a gallon. November heating oil rose 11 cents to $4.09 a gallon. November natural gas fell 45 cents to $6 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $15.10 to $1,664 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 65 cents to $18.72 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.42 a pound.
The dollar rose to 148.91 Japanese yen from 148.68 yen. The euro rose to 98.45 cents from 97.25 cents.
Nation
Biden kicks off student loan relief application season
President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend.
Business
US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas.
Politics
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
Donald Trump's private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Business
Key witness in Holmes trial affirms testimony against her
A key witness in a trial that led to the conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes adamantly stood by his testimony during an unusual court appearance Monday. The prosecution witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, made a remorseful appearance at Holmes' Silicon Valley home after the trial, raising questions about potential misconduct.
Business
NJ casino, sports betting, online revenue up 7% in September
New Jersey's casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won nearly $485 million from gamblers in September, up nearly 7% from a year earlier.