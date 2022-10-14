Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $3.50 to $85.61 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $2.94 to $91.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 7 cents to $2.63 a gallon. November heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.98 a gallon. November natural gas fell 29 cents to $6.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $28.10 to $1,648.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 85 cents to $18.07 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.68 Japanese yen from 147.17 yen. The euro fell to 97.25 cents from 97.85 cents.